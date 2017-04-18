Does a park really need more than a hundred parking signs?
Beachgoers, cyclists, kayakers and paddleboarders visiting scenic Virginia Key may find it a little less scenic now that about 125 parking signs have been posted in an effort to streamline the parking system. The tollbooth where drivers used to pay $6 on weekdays and $8 on weekends to enter the key has been closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana...
|Fri
|Bois and da hood
|1
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Indian Creek Geek
|6
|looking for boi
|Fri
|Straight Steve
|14
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Thu
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|stevevolkano
|13
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Torrid
|63
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Apr 14
|Erikg
|93
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC