Does a park really need more than a hundred parking signs?

Read more: The Miami Herald

Beachgoers, cyclists, kayakers and paddleboarders visiting scenic Virginia Key may find it a little less scenic now that about 125 parking signs have been posted in an effort to streamline the parking system. The tollbooth where drivers used to pay $6 on weekdays and $8 on weekends to enter the key has been closed.

