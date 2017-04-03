Disabled beachgoers enjoy adaptive be...

Disabled beachgoers enjoy adaptive beach days near Allison Park in North Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Dozens of disabled South Florida residents packed Miami Beach's North Beach on Sunday for the first 2017 Adaptive Beach Day. Adaptive Beach Day, hosted by the Sabrina Cohen Foundation, allows disabled South Florida residents the opportunity to swim in the ocean and enjoy a day at the beach, something they can't do by themselves, foundation founder Sabrina Cohen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angelina castro 4 min Krazy glue 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo... Tue ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
News Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ... Mon In need of good l... 1
News LGBTQ center focuses on reassignment surgeries ... Apr 3 TerriB1 1
looking for boi Apr 3 R kells 7
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Apr 3 R kells 81
Marines (May '11) Apr 2 Trump your President 37
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC