Disabled beachgoers enjoy adaptive beach days near Allison Park in North Beach
Dozens of disabled South Florida residents packed Miami Beach's North Beach on Sunday for the first 2017 Adaptive Beach Day. Adaptive Beach Day, hosted by the Sabrina Cohen Foundation, allows disabled South Florida residents the opportunity to swim in the ocean and enjoy a day at the beach, something they can't do by themselves, foundation founder Sabrina Cohen said.
