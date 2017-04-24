Developer offers Miami-Dade a $300 million courthouse. Rent: $1.8 billion over 99 years.
A Miami developer wants to build a $300 million courthouse for Miami-Dade in exchange for an $18 million yearly lease stretching into the next century and the ability to convert the existing tower into a for-profit complex with shops and offices. The unsolicited proposal by developer Russell Galbut would deliver Miami-Dade a modern courthouse across the street from the existing one built in 1928 - a government building at 73 W. Flagler St. so old it once held the trial of Al Capone.
