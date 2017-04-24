Developer offers Miami-Dade a $300 mi...

Developer offers Miami-Dade a $300 million courthouse. Rent: $1.8 billion over 99 years.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A Miami developer wants to build a $300 million courthouse for Miami-Dade in exchange for an $18 million yearly lease stretching into the next century and the ability to convert the existing tower into a for-profit complex with shops and offices. The unsolicited proposal by developer Russell Galbut would deliver Miami-Dade a modern courthouse across the street from the existing one built in 1928 - a government building at 73 W. Flagler St. so old it once held the trial of Al Capone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15) 6 hr matt420 65
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile 8 hr Archangel 3
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee 9 hr BigBill 6
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Sun Hmmm 205
Acewhole Ventura Sun ADAM THE MACHO LI... 12
Miriam Fer Sat SmallHoove 1
News Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana... Apr 21 Bois and da hood 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC