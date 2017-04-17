Controversial gun bills wona t be heard in Senate after all
Earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube had told the Herald/Times he wasn't giving up on holding a hearing for some of his more controversial gun bills this year, which proposed to eliminate some "gun-free" zones in Florida. His committee will meet for the final time on Wednesday and, while it's a packed agenda, there are no gun bills slated to be heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|4 hr
|BigBill
|4
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Apr 14
|Erikg
|93
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|Apr 13
|BigBill
|6
|Late night sexting fun (Nov '13)
|Apr 13
|Dezzill
|2
|Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w...
|Apr 12
|John jon
|3
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Apr 12
|Woody Alien Paragay
|3
|Open call , organization that need help to impo...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC