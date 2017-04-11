Coconut Grove bayfront project gets cost-shaving boost

Miami Parking Authority officials, working with architects and engineers, may have figured out how to shave millions in unexpected costs from a municipal garage planned for the Coconut Grove bayfront. The garage and its ground floor retail are a key part of a public-private partnership among the authority, the City of Miami and Grove Bay Investment Group LLC. The developer has leased about 7 acres from the city as part of an agreement to redevelop the waterfront north of City Hall into The Harbour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.