CMX's Dine-In Theater Due to Open at Brickell City Centre This Month
Old theaters are being retrofitted with fancy reclining seats and are offering moviegoers menu items like chicken wings. Meanwhile, the new theaters opening in Miami are upping their games even further, adding chef-designed culinary experiences and unique cocktails by mixologists delivered right to viewers' seats.
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Angierod180
|50
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|16 hr
|AMERICAN JUSTICE ...
|1
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|20 hr
|Denmark Dick
|1
|Angelina castro
|Wed
|Krazy glue
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo...
|Apr 4
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ...
|Apr 3
|In need of good l...
|1
|Marines (May '11)
|Apr 2
|Trump your President
|37
