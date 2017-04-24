CMX Dine-In Movie Theater Opens at Brickell City Centre
At CMX, the newly opened dine-in movie theatre in Brickell City Centre , you can do just that. They offer full-service in-seat gourmet dining complete with "ninja" waiter service, i.e., waiters that move silently throughout the cinema so as not to disturb viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|5 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|9
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|14 hr
|cool beans
|2
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|EddyM
|69
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile
|Apr 24
|Archangel
|3
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Apr 24
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Apr 23
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Apr 23
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC