Cleanup of Miami River tributaries to start in May
The long-awaited cleanup of Wagner Creek and Seybold Canal is expected to start next month, says Horacio Stuart Aguirre, Miami River Commission chairman. Cleanup of the long-polluted Miami River tributary comes two years after the city commission approved the Wagner Creek and Seybold Canal Maintenance Dredging and Environmental Cleanup Project.
