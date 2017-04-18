Chainsmokers get stuck in nasty habit

Chainsmokers get stuck in nasty habit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Chainsmokers wowed with their infectious single "Closer" and gave Coldplay a trendy electronic dance music makeover on "Something Just Like This." But high hopes for a whole album by Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall have gone up in smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee Mon BigBill 4
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) Apr 14 Erikg 93
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard Apr 13 BigBill 6
Late night sexting fun (Nov '13) Apr 13 Dezzill 2
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... Apr 12 John jon 3
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! Apr 12 Woody Alien Paragay 3
Open call , organization that need help to impo... Apr 9 Taxi 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC