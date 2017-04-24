Censored Cuban film a Santa y Andr sa and its main actors are in Miami
La pelicula "Santa y Andres" del director cubano Carlos Lechuga, sobre la represion a escritores homosexuales en Cuba, no sera parte de la competencia oficial del Havana Film Festival de Nueva York. Lola Amores and Eduardo Martinez are surprised that in the streets of Havana everyone identifies them as Santa and Andres.
