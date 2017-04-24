Censored Cuban film a Santa y Andr sa...

Censored Cuban film a Santa y Andr sa and its main actors are in Miami

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

La pelicula "Santa y Andres" del director cubano Carlos Lechuga, sobre la represion a escritores homosexuales en Cuba, no sera parte de la competencia oficial del Havana Film Festival de Nueva York. Lola Amores and Eduardo Martinez are surprised that in the streets of Havana everyone identifies them as Santa and Andres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my theme song (a hero's worship) 4 hr cool beans 2
Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15) Wed EddyM 69
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile Apr 24 Archangel 3
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee Apr 24 BigBill 6
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Apr 23 Hmmm 205
Acewhole Ventura Apr 23 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 12
Miriam Fer Apr 22 SmallHoove 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC