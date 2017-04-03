Catching up with Pinellas Park's Boo Ehrsam
While the city has earned a reputation as a haven for all things creative lately, longtime resident Boo Ehrsam has spent the past few decades building a name for herself as an artist, author and performer. She's excited to see the rise of the Pinellas Arts Village, which has popped up within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard with assistance from the city over the past year and a half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|5 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|2
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|18 hr
|Angierod180
|50
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Thu
|AMERICAN JUSTICE ...
|1
|Angelina castro
|Wed
|Krazy glue
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo...
|Apr 4
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ...
|Apr 3
|In need of good l...
|1
|Marines (May '11)
|Apr 2
|Trump your President
|37
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC