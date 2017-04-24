Catch this 12-year-old Miami superstar-in-the-making before he hits it big
Wesley Wray, 12 years old, performs April 29, 2017, as part of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center's Entourage showcase. Wray is one of a dozen local talents performing Saturday night in Entourage, an annual showcase of dance, pop, hip-hop and classic soul at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave. Artists are chosen via audition, then participate in a 16-week training under the direction of Miami's own Zipporah Hayes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|4 hr
|cool beans
|2
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|EddyM
|69
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile
|Apr 24
|Archangel
|3
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Apr 24
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Apr 23
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Apr 23
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
|Miriam Fer
|Apr 22
|SmallHoove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC