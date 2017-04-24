Catch this 12-year-old Miami superstar-in-the-making before he hits it big

Wesley Wray, 12 years old, performs April 29, 2017, as part of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center's Entourage showcase. Wray is one of a dozen local talents performing Saturday night in Entourage, an annual showcase of dance, pop, hip-hop and classic soul at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave. Artists are chosen via audition, then participate in a 16-week training under the direction of Miami's own Zipporah Hayes .

