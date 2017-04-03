Brickell Bridge: Beating heart of dow...

Brickell Bridge: Beating heart of downtown Miami is in dire need of bypass surgery

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Brickell Avenue Bridge could be likened to the beating heart of downtown Miami, pumping traffic across the river at the very crossroads where the metropolis originated as "Sweet Water." But for those who live, work and visit center city, it is a diseased heart, badly in need of bypass surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo... 8 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
News Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ... 12 hr In need of good l... 1
Marines (May '11) Sun Trump your President 37
cruise ships & sex trafficking Sun xxx 4
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mar 31 xxx 543
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mar 30 Lxy 33
efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10) Mar 29 Justin 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC