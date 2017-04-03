Betsy DeVos picked FIU for her first public university visit. Then she met Pitbull.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos toured FIU's College of Nursing and Health Science on April 6, 2017. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos alongside FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg, left, talks to faculty member Dr. Henry Henao during a tour of the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences' Simulation Teaching and Research Center at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.

