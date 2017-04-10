Ben Carson tours Miami housing complex built with grant Trump wants eliminated
Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration, and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson share a laugh at the coffee bar at Versailles. Housing Secretary Ben Carson toured a Miami apartment complex Thursday that one of his hosts said wouldn't exist without the federal program that the White House wants eliminated.
