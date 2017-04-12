Ben Carson gets stuck in an elevator during visit to affordable housing complex in Miami
Carson was stuck in an elevator on his way down from the rooftop of Alonzo Mourning's Courtside Family Apartments in Overtown, according to multiple news outlets. Mourning, whose nonprofit AM Affordable Housing co-developed the complex with HTG, waited anxiously in the lobby as Miami-Dade fire rescue pried the doors open, the Miami Herald reported.
