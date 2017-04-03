At least 1 dead after shooting near mall in South Florida
Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an email to news organizations that detectives were called to the scene of a shooting along South Lejeune Road in Coral Gables. More than a dozen police cars were seen outside the Shops at Merrick Park, an upscale shopping mall not far from the University of Miami.
