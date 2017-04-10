Armed robbery ends with a man shot, p...

Armed robbery ends with a man shot, police say

14 hrs ago

The Miami Police Department was investigating after a man was found lying on the sidewalk with a bullet wound Monday morning in Overtown, according to police. A 911 call came in just before 7:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot at 1229 NW First Court, said Yelitza Cedano, a spokeswoman for Miami police.

