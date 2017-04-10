Are you over a Moonlighta yet? No? Go...

Are you over a Moonlighta yet? No? Good a " because neither is Miami

Read more: The Miami Herald

And that's a good thing. On April 22, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the Oscar-winning made-in-Miami drama by honoring director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who co-wrote the film, which also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor .

