Are you over a Moonlighta yet? No? Good a " because neither is Miami
And that's a good thing. On April 22, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the Oscar-winning made-in-Miami drama by honoring director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who co-wrote the film, which also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor .
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Erikg
|93
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|Thu
|BigBill
|6
|Late night sexting fun (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Dezzill
|2
|Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w...
|Apr 12
|John jon
|3
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Apr 12
|Woody Alien Paragay
|3
|Open call , organization that need help to impo...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
|Little Haiti gang members arrested (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|Bigmoney
|22
