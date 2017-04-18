Antonio Bachour Steps Away From Bacho...

Antonio Bachour Steps Away From Bachour Bakery + Bistro

The jet-setting Miami pastry chef who enjoys a global following thanks his intricate, eye-popping pastries, viennoiserie, and entremets is leaving the Brickell restaurant that bears his name. "I sold my part," Antonio Bachour says.

