Already months behind, Flagler Street...

Already months behind, Flagler Street makeover on hold as city fires contractor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Months behind on a major makeover of downtown Miami's historic Flagler Street, and under pressure from suffering merchants and property owners, city officials have fired the contractor on the project and ordered all work stopped by early June. The termination increases uncertainty over when the $13 million project, which extends from Biscayne Boulevard to the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, will be completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! 1 hr Old Millennia Tramp 9
my theme song (a hero's worship) 10 hr cool beans 2
Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15) Wed EddyM 69
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile Apr 24 Archangel 3
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee Apr 24 BigBill 6
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Apr 23 Hmmm 205
Acewhole Ventura Apr 23 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 12
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC