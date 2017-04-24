Already months behind, Flagler Street makeover on hold as city fires contractor
Months behind on a major makeover of downtown Miami's historic Flagler Street, and under pressure from suffering merchants and property owners, city officials have fired the contractor on the project and ordered all work stopped by early June. The termination increases uncertainty over when the $13 million project, which extends from Biscayne Boulevard to the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, will be completed.
