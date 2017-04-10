Airbnb sues the city of Miami for going after hosts, enacting short-term rental rules

After threatening to persecute Miami Airbnb hosts who spoke up at a city commission meeting, the home-sharing platform is fighting back - with a lawsuit. In a suit filed Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County circuit court, Airbnb claims the city of Miami is both violating the First Amendment rights of the hosts it is persecuting and flouting a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting regulations post-2011 to further limit short-term rentals in private homes.

