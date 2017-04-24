After outcry, lawmakers scrap plans to fully slash funding for 'Moonlight' alumni's school
Lawmakers in Tallahassee are largely reversing course on plans to cut $650,000 in state grant funding to the Miami arts school whose alumni helped create the Oscar-winning film Moonlight and the Broadway hit "Hamilton." During ongoing budget talks Saturday morning, the Florida House asked for $500,000 for New World School of the Arts in 2017-18.
