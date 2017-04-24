Accused Cocaine Cowboy on lam for 26 years is transferred to Miami to face charges

Gustavo Falcon, the Cocaine Cowboy who got away for 26 years, was transferred to Miami from Orlando on Monday by the U.S. marshals who captured him nearly two weeks ago after the accused drug trafficker took a long bike ride with his wife. Falcon, initially suspected of being in a foreign country such as Mexico or Colombia, was arrested on April 12 in the Kissimmee area where he had been living with family members under fake names since the late 1990s.

