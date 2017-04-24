Accused Cocaine Cowboy on lam for 26 ...

Accused Cocaine Cowboy on lam for 26 years is transferred to Miami to face charges

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Gustavo Falcon, the Cocaine Cowboy who got away for 26 years, was transferred to Miami from Orlando on Monday by the U.S. marshals who captured him nearly two weeks ago after the accused drug trafficker took a long bike ride with his wife. Falcon, initially suspected of being in a foreign country such as Mexico or Colombia, was arrested on April 12 in the Kissimmee area where he had been living with family members under fake names since the late 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my theme song (a hero's worship) 3 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 1
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee 21 hr BigBill 6
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Sun Hmmm 205
Acewhole Ventura Sun ADAM THE MACHO LI... 12
News Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana... Apr 21 Bois and da hood 1
hear.com Scam (Sep '16) Apr 21 Indian Creek Geek 6
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) Apr 19 stevevolkano 13
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC