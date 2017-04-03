A place where you can eat, drink and ...

A place where you can eat, drink and get work done a " across the street from Miami Beach

20 hrs ago

The popular community gathering space Wynwood Yard wants to open a new location in the calmer, slower swath of Miami Beach on its north shore. "North Beach Yard" is the brainchild of Commissioner Ricky Arriola and entrepreneur Della Heiman, who founded the first entrepreneurial space at 56 NW 29th St. Wynwood Yard is a place where people gather for food, drink, music, gardening and special events.

