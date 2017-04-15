15 Classic Old-School Diners in South Florida

Well before cafeterias, fritangas, and sushi bars became ubiquitous in South Florida, locals knew that if they wanted something delicious, filling, and wallet-friendly, they could always head to the local diner. In Miami, these iconic American eateries seem to have gone the way of manatees, panthers, and other endangered species as casual Latin restaurants and late night chains that resemble diners have taken over.

