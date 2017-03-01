Young artists paint colorful murals throughout hallways of Miami Killian Senior High
Keyani Watkins, 25, an alumnus of Killian class of 2011, and Alain Georges, 22, a 2012 Felix Varela Senior High grad, have painted colorful designs throughout the hallways of the southwest Kendall school. Watkins and Georges, both Miami natives, met while pursuing their bachelor degrees from the Miami International University of Art & Design.
