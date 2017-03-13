Wynwood Chef and Restaurateur Michael...

Wynwood Chef and Restaurateur Michael Shikany Found Dead

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Michael Shikany was found dead Friday, March 10. He was 38. According to the Miami Herald , he died of gunshot wound to the head and suicide is suspected as the cause, but the case is still under investigation by the Miami Police department. The Miami born chef worked in kitchens like Ortanique on the Mile and SushiSamba Dromo before branching out on his own with his namesake restaurant and cooking school in Wynwood in the spring of 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver 5 hr BigBill 2
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 9 hr Ice Man 32
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 21 hr xxx 28
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Mon Doubloon 3
I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon! Sun Hot Sugar 3
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sun Knight 17
Trump train Sun Borderguard 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC