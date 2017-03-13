Which Miami-Dade restaurants do the r...

Which Miami-Dade restaurants do the roaches prefer?

How many of you see that dark sliver on the restaurant floor or table and silently hope it doesn't start moving? Well, here are the Miami-Dade places state inspectors saw those slivers move and noted them as roaches over the two weeks of posted state inspection reports from March 1-16. El Aguila Centroamericana Restaurant Cafe, 2291 NW 36th St. in Miami, was closed on March 2 over a single high-priority violation: 26 live roaches seen on inspection, including six around the beer cooler behind the bar, six behind the flour and rice containers in the kitchen and four climbing the billiard room walls.

