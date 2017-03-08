Watch a Beauty and the Beasta from reclining love seats at new movie theater in Doral

The seven-screen, 550-seat CineBistro, located on the second floor of CityPlace Doral , 3450 NW 83rd Ave., will open its doors on March 17. "Beauty and the Beast," "Kong: Skull Island" and "Logan" will be among the debut attractions. The theaters will boast 4K digital projection, 7.1 surround sound, reclining loveseats for two and full in-theater dining from a new menu created by Justin Sherrer, the executive chef of CineBistro and Doce Provisions restaurant in Little Havana.

