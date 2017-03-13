Was Roger Stone the victim of a deliberate hit and run car accident?
Long time aide to President Trump, Roger Stone, told CBS4 News in Miami, that he was the victim of a hit and run driver who appeared to intentionally target the car in which he was a passenger. Most of Stone's story has been corraborated by the police, which raises troubling questions about who would want to target Stone and for what reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|rockhard10
|204
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Elena
|29
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|suwannee
|534
|Richard wilt
|Thu
|Eric wilt
|1
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 14
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|Mar 14
|BigBill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC