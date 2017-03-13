Was Roger Stone the victim of a delib...

Was Roger Stone the victim of a deliberate hit and run car accident?

Long time aide to President Trump, Roger Stone, told CBS4 News in Miami, that he was the victim of a hit and run driver who appeared to intentionally target the car in which he was a passenger. Most of Stone's story has been corraborated by the police, which raises troubling questions about who would want to target Stone and for what reason.

