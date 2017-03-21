Vote soon on Genting plan for 300-room Miami hotel
Miami-Dade commissioners should soon vote on a joint development at the county's Omni Bus terminal and access to the Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover station in which Malaysian casino giant Genting plans a 300-room hotel over the bus terminal. Miami-Dade's Transportation and Public Works Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the concept from Genting subsidiary Resorts World Miami LLC and forwarded it to the full commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|7 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|19
|Richard wilt
|7 hr
|Wilt Chamberpot
|2
|Home alone 15 bi female
|7 hr
|Lisa a Cop
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|7 hr
|TRUMP NEVER TRENDS
|7
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|17 hr
|Arturo
|6
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|Mon
|Marshall McLueless
|2
|Dan 17 bi bottom male
|Mon
|Dan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC