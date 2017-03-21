Vote soon on Genting plan for 300-roo...

Vote soon on Genting plan for 300-room Miami hotel

Miami-Dade commissioners should soon vote on a joint development at the county's Omni Bus terminal and access to the Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover station in which Malaysian casino giant Genting plans a 300-room hotel over the bus terminal. Miami-Dade's Transportation and Public Works Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the concept from Genting subsidiary Resorts World Miami LLC and forwarded it to the full commission.

