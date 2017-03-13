Two boats charred, building destroyed...

Two boats charred, building destroyed when fire breaks out at marina on Miami River

Fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at at Popeye Marina, 830 NW 8th Street Rd on the Miami River. Two boats and a building were destroyed.

