Tunnel under the Miami River gets major backer

9 hrs ago

The idea of digging a tunnel under the Miami River to keep traffic flowing on Brickell Avenue to and from downtown continues to attract the spotlight. On the heels of a January decision by the Miami Downtown Development Authority supporting the Brickell Avenue tunnel project, the Miami River Commission approved a resolution supporting the concept of the tunnel.

