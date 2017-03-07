Tunnel under the Miami River gets major backer
The idea of digging a tunnel under the Miami River to keep traffic flowing on Brickell Avenue to and from downtown continues to attract the spotlight. On the heels of a January decision by the Miami Downtown Development Authority supporting the Brickell Avenue tunnel project, the Miami River Commission approved a resolution supporting the concept of the tunnel.
