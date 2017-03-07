Trump's visits push charity event to ...

Trump's visits push charity event to Opa-locka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Charitable organizers fear that flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits Mar-a-Lago could force them to cancel or move an event to provide free plane rides to children. Charitable organizers moved an annual event that provides free plane rides to special needs children from Boca Raton to Opa-Locka to avoid flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 9 hr Blind Mans Boner 15
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 15 hr DaReal305 28
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mar 4 alex15113 22
MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS ! Mar 4 MIAMI INVESTORS W... 1
clowns VS ben radford platanito? Mar 3 scottaharrold 1
Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them... Mar 3 305edm 1
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Mar 2 Bad Hombre North 56
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC