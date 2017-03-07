Trump's visits push charity event to Opa-locka
Charitable organizers fear that flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits Mar-a-Lago could force them to cancel or move an event to provide free plane rides to children. Charitable organizers moved an annual event that provides free plane rides to special needs children from Boca Raton to Opa-Locka to avoid flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|9 hr
|Blind Mans Boner
|15
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|15 hr
|DaReal305
|28
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|alex15113
|22
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Mar 4
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Mar 3
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|Bad Hombre North
|56
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC