Trump strategist Bannon wona t be charged in Miami voter registration probe

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon won't face any criminal charges related to his mysterious voter registration in Miami-Dade County. Prosecutors announced Thursday that they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bannon, President Donald Trump's special assistant, broke the law when he signed up to vote in Miami-Dade County after leasing homes in Coconut Grove - even though he seemed to spend most of his time outside of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.