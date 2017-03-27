Trump strategist Bannon wona t be cha...

Trump strategist Bannon wona t be charged in Miami voter registration probe

9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon won't face any criminal charges related to his mysterious voter registration in Miami-Dade County. Prosecutors announced Thursday that they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bannon, President Donald Trump's special assistant, broke the law when he signed up to vote in Miami-Dade County after leasing homes in Coconut Grove - even though he seemed to spend most of his time outside of the state.

