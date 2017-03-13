Tropic Topics lecture series offers lively discussions on island life

Tropic Topics, a new springtime initiative offered by the Key Biscayne Community Center and Active Seniors on the Key, is a weekly series of informal presentations and lively discussions hosted by island residents from March 22-April 26. All Tropic Topics sessions are free and open to the public, and take place on Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the KBCC. Participants are encouraged to think green and bring their own cup for beverages.

