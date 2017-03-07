Three studies at $11 million each for...

Three studies at $11 million each for SMART plan transit corridors OK'd

10 hrs ago Read more: Miami Today

Something new might be in the offing for the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit plan, which aims to add transit along six corridors. Alice Bravo, director of the county's Transportation & Public Works Department, told a Feb. 16 meeting of the Citizens Independent Transportation Trust that minimum operating segments might be built if funding goals for full build-out aren't reached within a realistic time frame.

