This cop was hit with a severed head. As he retires with honor, a I will never forgeta

Freddy D'Agostino - whose career highlights include a severed head hitting him in the chest and being chosen as one of the nation's top cops - retired from the Miami Police Department this week after a 35-year career. D'Agostino, 57, surrounded by his wife Diana and two children, Rafaele, 7 and Sophia, 5, accepted a plaque in his honor from Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera at City Hall on Thursday morning.

