The Ten Best Art Galleries in Little Haiti
When Wynwood's rising property values began forcing gallerists out of the neighborhood several years ago, some art spaces fled west to Allapattah. Today the neighborhood boasts a thriving art scene reminiscent of Wynwood's early art days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|jska
|12
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Funnfunn69
|24
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Tue
|Blind Mans Boner
|15
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Tue
|DaReal305
|28
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Mar 4
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Mar 3
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC