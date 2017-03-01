The new owners of Cocowalk have a plan: a new office building. Ita s...

The new owners of Cocowalk have a pla...

After nearly 30 years without any new office buildings in Coconut Grove, the area is now slated to get two new projects as part of the neighborhood's revitalization. The team behind the redevelopment of CocoWalk, a dining and entertainment complex in the center of the Grove's commerical area, plans to build 73,000 square feet of Class A office space on the property's east side.

