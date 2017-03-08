The City of North Miami honors LGBTQ pioneers with new art in public places
Untitled , 5.5' x 12' x 6' , enamel over aluminum. The City of North Miami unveiled a new sculpture installation this past Saturday, March 4th, that was commissioned by the municipality to 'Celebrate the legacy of Miami-Dade County's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer champions and the historic milestones of the LGBTQ community,' said Scott Galvin, the Councilman for the City of North Miami who spearheaded this project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
