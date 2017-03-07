The City of North Miami Honors LGBTQ Community With Sculpture
The City of North Miami unveiled a new sculpture installation this past Saturday, March 4th, that was commissioned by the municipality to "Celebrate the legacy of Miami-Dade County's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer champions and the historic milestones of the LGBTQ community," said Scott Galvin, the Councilman for the City of North Miami who spearheaded this project. The artwork, created by Miami artist Alan Gutierrez, will remain permanently installed at Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, located at 1725 NE 135th Street in North Miami.
