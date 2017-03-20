The cell phones had porn on them. Then the Panama Papers exposed a bribery scheme, his bosses say.

The modest home in Hialeah where Egbert Koolman, the alleged master-mind of a multi-million dollar fraud in Aruba, now lives. The release of the Panama Papers exposed an elaborate kickback scheme whose tentacles spread from the Caribbean island of Aruba to warehouses in Doral to the offshore banking haven of Panama City, according to a lawsuit filed in Miami federal court.

