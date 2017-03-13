The Best Trance Parties During Miami Music Week 2017

Amid all the house, bass, techno, and beyond at Miami Music Week, it can be easy to forget about trance - unless, of course, you're a devoted member of the #TranceFamily. Trance has been an integral part of Miami dance music; residencies such as George Acosta at Shadow Lounge and Edgar V and Markus Schulz at Space are the stuff of legend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.