The Best Trance Parties During Miami Music Week 2017
Amid all the house, bass, techno, and beyond at Miami Music Week, it can be easy to forget about trance - unless, of course, you're a devoted member of the #TranceFamily. Trance has been an integral part of Miami dance music; residencies such as George Acosta at Shadow Lounge and Edgar V and Markus Schulz at Space are the stuff of legend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|xxx
|28
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Doubloon
|3
|I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon!
|Sun
|Hot Sugar
|3
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sun
|Knight
|17
|Trump train
|Sun
|Borderguard
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Sun
|North Korea Trends
|6
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Sat
|Paul
|30
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC