Ten Great Miami Landmarks that Were Lost to History
A single palm tree adorns the City of Miami's official seal, but these days, it might as well be replaced by a high-rise condo. Construction cranes now dot the skyline of "Bayhattan" along the Miami river where city founder Julia Tuttle first settled and incorporated the territory in 1896.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|suwannee
|534
|Richard wilt
|14 hr
|Eric wilt
|1
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Tue
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|Tue
|BigBill
|2
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mon
|Ice Man
|32
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|xxx
|28
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC