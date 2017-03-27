Tallahasseea s answer for the gun ter...

Tallahasseea s answer for the gun terror plaguing Brownsville? More guns.

There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Tallahasseea s answer for the gun terror plaguing Brownsville? More guns.. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

After the ambush, the detectives' van was reminiscent of those wretched vehicles strewn alongside roadways in the ongoing siege of Mosul. Except this was from the ongoing siege of Brownsville.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,082

Salt Lake City, UT

#1 2 hrs ago
It should be against the law for criminals to possess firearms. Oh! Wait a minute.,..
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo... 5 hr Mister 33140 1
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 13 hr xxx 543
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 19 hr Lxy 33
efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10) Mar 29 Justin 5
Gay guy skype? (May '16) Mar 25 Kclay555 2
News Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08) Mar 23 felix 41
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! Mar 23 ADAM and the ANTS 9
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC