Tallahasseea s answer for the gun terror plaguing Brownsville? More guns.
There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Tallahasseea s answer for the gun terror plaguing Brownsville? More guns..
After the ambush, the detectives' van was reminiscent of those wretched vehicles strewn alongside roadways in the ongoing siege of Mosul. Except this was from the ongoing siege of Brownsville.
Since: Nov 11
1,082
#1 2 hrs ago
It should be against the law for criminals to possess firearms. Oh! Wait a minute.,..
