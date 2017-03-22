Synagogue bomb plot suspect James Medina found competent for August trial
The Broward County man accused of plotting to bomb a synagogue in Aventura last April now has a trial date and a deadline to decide if he wants to plead guilty. James Gonzalo Medina, 41, has until May 26 to decide if he wants to go to trial or plead guilty, a judge ruled Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|2 hr
|ADAM FanBOY IN wi...
|7
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|4 hr
|smurfin safari
|20
|Richard wilt
|Wed
|Wilt Chamberpot
|2
|Home alone 15 bi female
|Wed
|Lisa a Cop
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Wed
|TRUMP NEVER TRENDS
|7
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|Mon
|Marshall McLueless
|2
|Dan 17 bi bottom male
|Mon
|Dan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC