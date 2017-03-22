Synagogue bomb plot suspect James Med...

Synagogue bomb plot suspect James Medina found competent for August trial

44 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Broward County man accused of plotting to bomb a synagogue in Aventura last April now has a trial date and a deadline to decide if he wants to plead guilty. James Gonzalo Medina, 41, has until May 26 to decide if he wants to go to trial or plead guilty, a judge ruled Thursday morning.

Miami, FL

