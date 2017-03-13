Suarez campaign for Miami mayor toppe...

Suarez campaign for Miami mayor topped $2 million in February

Read more: The Miami Herald

After slowing down a bit over the holidays, Francis Suarez's campaign money machine kicked back into high gear last month, raising more than $250,000 to boost his quest to become Miami's next mayor. Campaign records for February show Suarez - who has yet to draw an opponent with a single dollar to his name - has cracked the $2 million mark.

