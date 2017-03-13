Suarez campaign for Miami mayor topped $2 million in February
After slowing down a bit over the holidays, Francis Suarez's campaign money machine kicked back into high gear last month, raising more than $250,000 to boost his quest to become Miami's next mayor. Campaign records for February show Suarez - who has yet to draw an opponent with a single dollar to his name - has cracked the $2 million mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Dr Amos N Andy
|535
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|16 hr
|Dgar12
|1
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Fri
|rockhard10
|204
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Elena
|29
|Richard wilt
|Thu
|Eric wilt
|1
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 14
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC