Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades
John Galves, from the Welaka National Fish Hatchery, and his team examine the extent of an infestation of invasive fish species in the Everglades. Davie Police officers were dispatched to a residence off of Nova Dr and University Dr. A resident spotted this large snake under his vehicle that moved into the engine compartment just prior to officers arriving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay guy skype? (May '16)
|11 hr
|Kclay555
|2
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Gregory styles
|539
|efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Omar
|4
|Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08)
|Thu
|felix
|41
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|Thu
|ADAM and the ANTS
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 23
|xxx
|31
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 23
|smurfin safari
|20
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC